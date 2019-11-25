Back by popular demand, and now in its 6th year, the festive interactive holiday event, “A Christmas Carol,” with a 1950s Pennsylvania Dutch twist, strolls into West Reading once again.
Sponsored by the West Reading Revitalization Foundation, the L.O.V.E. Team of West Reading, Solve IT Solutions and Curious on the Avenue, there are two performances nightly, Dec. 13, 14, 20, 21.
Since its debut in 2014 this traveling show has played to standing room only and has delighted audiences of all ages.
Presented by FechoProductions.com, this event begins and ends at Curious on the Avenue, at 605 Penn Ave., in their courtyard. When guests arrive, they will be treated to a wine tasting, provided by the award-winning Starving Artist Winery, and there is also complimentary cheese and crackers, holiday treats, and soft drinks, for those underage or non-drinkers.
The magical storytelling begins at Curious as the audience meets old Scrooge who is about to go on his rounds. The audience is transported back in time to the streets of 1950s West Reading. Scrooge himself plays the surly emcee of this fun and homespun treatment of the Charles Dickens’ classic. Children and adults love it, enjoying the comedy and the dramatic twists, as they also get a mini-tour of historic West Reading.
Ebenezer Scrooge spins the time-honored tale, as the audience walks along with Scrooge, making several stops at various West Reading businesses to meet other characters and further the storyline.
At each participating business, guests will be offered complimentary snacks or non-alcoholic refreshments, as well.
As old Scrooge begins to find some faith and trust in his fellow man and is reminded what a blessing each day of life is, this unique retelling of the Dickens’ classic wends its way back to Curious, as the audience and the cast sing Christmas carols.
“A Christmas Carol on the Avenue” is the brainchild of producer L J Fecho, owner and founder of Fecho Productions and Producing Artistic Director of Genesius Theatre. Fecho adapted the script from the book by Charles Dickens.
The interactive show has a cast of seven actors, who play multiple roles and even audience members are called upon to portray various characters. This year’s production features, once again, Vicki Nunis, who plays the infamous Ebenezer Scrooge.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with show time at 5:30 p.m. and second show doors open at 6:30 p.m. with show time of 7 p.m.
To purchase tickets, visit http://fechoproductions.com/ or http://genesiusdifference.org/.