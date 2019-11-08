BOYERTOWN — Chestnut Knoll Personal Care and Memory Care offers a free Alzheimer’s Support Group to help you care for your senior loved one living with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. This month’s meeting is on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 6:30-8 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 120 W. 5th St., Boyertown.
You shouldn’t face Alzheimer’s disease alone — and you don’t have to! Whether you’re a family caregiver, have recently been diagnosed, or love someone living with the disease, help and support are available. Join Chestnut to learn more about the services provided by the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Alzheimer’s Support Group is affiliated with the Alzheimer’s Association, Delaware Valley Chapter, and held on the third Thursday of each month. Care is provided to loved ones while the caregiver is in the meeting; pre-assessment required. To RSVP, please call 610-473-8066.