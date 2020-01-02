The Hamburg Strand Movie House once again hosts the “Animal House" interactive movie event on Jan. 17.
Over the past year, the Strand has hosted special movie events for “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Indiana Jones & the Last Crusade” and more recently “Frozen 2” movie showing and Meet and Greet with Elsa and Anna. Characters jump off the movie screen at the Hamburg theater and audience members can dress up and get involved in the movie-going experience.
“There’s something a little more special than just a movie!” said Hamburg Strand theater manager Bethany Sholl.
This is the second year the Hamburg Strand has hosted an interactive movie event for the showing of National Lampoon's “Animal House,” a 1978 American comedy film directed by John Landis and written by Harold Ramis, Douglas Kenney and Chris Miller. The movie stars John Belushi, Peter Riegert, Tim Matheson, John Vernon, Verna Bloom, Thomas Hulce, Stephen Furst, and Donald Sutherland.
“Last year, people loved it! Everyone seems to really love this movie,” said Sholl. “(This event offers) just another opportunity to see a classic movie with an alternative twist. To our knowledge, nobody has ever done this!”
The Strand will provide prop bags and scripts with phrases to say at certain parts of the movie. Actors will be in the aisles coaching people though the prompts. There is also a toga contest.
“We love that it gives people an opportunity to dress up! We love seeing people getting into it,” said Sholl.
As with many of the Hamburg Strand’s special interactive movie events, Sholl anticipates tickets selling fast.
Tickets are available at the theater, Our Town Foundation office and on the Hamburg Strand website. Tickets are $15 and include prop bags. This is also a BYOB event. Movie is Rated R; event is for ages 18 and older.
Doors open at 9 p.m., show starts at 9:30. Snow date is Jan.18.
For more information visit hamburgstrand.org.