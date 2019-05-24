Kempton artist Jonathan Bond and Berks County musician Dave Kline are proud to announce the release of “The Place I Call Home”, a collaborative art book and double CD package that celebrates the natural beauty and wonderful folklore of Berks County.
“The Place I Call Home” set includes 75 original works of art and 24 music tracks that combine visual and auditory themes about love, loss, life, death, adventure, spirituality, and of course, humor. A 16 page booklet with lyrics tells their stories about the place they both call home. The full color art book contains insights into the collaboration from both the artist and musician. Natives of Berks County, Bond has been painting for 45 years while Kline has been recording and performing with the Mountain Folk Band for over 30 years.
The book and CD will be available at Bond’s art studio during the 14th Annual Hawk Mountain Arts Tour on June 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More than 80 paintings, including many images from the book, and gift items, will also be available for purchase.
The studio is located at 59 Kempton Road, Kempton, PA 19529. Books and CDs can be ordered online at http://jonathanbond.com/ . Several music videos featuring songs and art from “The Place I Call Home” can be viewed on the website. For additional information contact 610-756-4490 or bondart@ptd.net.