Art Plus Gallery, a non-profit, cooperative art gallery in West Reading, offers a county-wide college scholarship for $500, open to high school seniors going on to pursue a major or associate degree in the arts in the Fall of 2021.
Each Spring, the Gallery selects one Berks County senior who has been accepted into a college-level art curriculum. Eligible students may be accepted into Fine Arts, Art Education or Commercial Arts majors.
The scholarship is provided through the gallery’s ArtReach initiative which aims to promote appreciation and participation in the visual fine arts throughout Berks County in general, and among students in particular. One winner will be selected by a panel of gallery artists and art educators.
The scholarship is able to be applied to tuition, textbooks or other requisite course materials. Funds will be mailed directly to the school/university.
Winners will be notified of their status by May 3. The deadline for all application submissions is April 17.
At the time of application, student applicants must be enrolled at the senior class level in a Berks County public, private, charter or home school, and display proven artistic ability in one or more of the following mediums: drawing, painting, sculpture, printmaking, mixed media, fine craft, fine art photography or digital art media. Applicants must submit:
• Proof of at least a 3.0 GPA during the year applying
• Proof of college acceptance as a visual arts, art education or commercial arts major at a fully-accredited college or university, for Fall of the year applying
• A completed application including a 250-500 word essay, submitted by April 17.
• Two letters of recommendation, at least one of which should be from an art teacher
• At least 10 images of their work
Also note that:
• Incomplete applications will not be considered
• Applicants may be asked to interview with the Scholarship Awards Committee
• Family members and relatives of Art Plus Gallery’s members are not eligible
Full details and online application can be found at www.artplusgallerypa.com.