Author Cheri Dotterer of Hamburg recently presented a program about dysgraphia to the Hamburg Grange #2103.
Do your children struggle with handwriting? Approximately 33 percent of the population have handwriting hindrances. When a child is having difficulty with handwriting, it is called dysgraphia. Signs include writing slower, mixing up upper and lowercase letter forms or reversals, irregular ways to form letters, sizes, and sequencing, poor spelling, awkward pencil grasp, avoiding writing tasks, difficulty with written expression, and needing extended time to complete writing tasks.
Dotterer holds a degree in occupational therapy and calls herself a dysgraphia consultant. She released her book “Handwriting Brain-Body DisConnect” on adaptive teaching techniques to unlock a child’s dysgraphia for the classroom and at home in March. Her book can be purchased anywhere books are sold. For more information on Dotterer or dysgraphia, check out https://dysgraphiaconsultant.com
To learn more about the Hamburg Grange #2103, just google Hamburg Grange or check out the Our Town Foundation website. The Hamburg Grange is having an AYCE homemade chicken pot pie dinner on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Hamburg Area High School from 4 to 7 p.m. We want to say THANK YOU to all veterans and active military by giving you a free meal at the dinner.