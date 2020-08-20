BB&T (Truist) Bank made a donation to Studio B Art Gallery, and, after 15 years — almost to the day — on Aug. 3, 2020, returned the Bear Fever bear known as ‘Hal Bear-toia’ to his original home and his creator Val Bertoia. Left to right are Bertoia, “Hal Bear-toia”, Bear Fever originator Jane Stahl and Jamie Cascino, Branch Manager Vice President Jamie Cascino of BB&T (Truist) Bank.