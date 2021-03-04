Gilbertsville author Tamera Lawrence releases her newest book "Asylum" on March 10.
Purely a fictional thriller that does not represent anyone both living and dead, her new book, "Asylum" is based loosely on the Pennhurst Asylum in Spring City and is for entertainment purposes only.
"Anyone familiar with the property can attest to its eerie and haunted atmosphere but it’s the underground tunnel system that takes its toll on your imagination. These dark corridors run the length of the catwalk, each with a doorway attached to the basements of most of the buildings or what is left thereof," writes Lawrence in her author's statement.
Over the past 10 years, she has been associated through employment or other means with Pennhurst Asylum in Spring City.
"Anyone familiar with current day Pennhurst knows it for its annual Halloween attraction and paranormal tours but there is also the former Pennhurst, the one tainted with allegations of neglect and abuse due to lack of funding, medical care, and staff," she writes.
The original Pennhurst State School and Hospital was open from 1908 to 1987.
"Pennhurst had originally been created for the physical and mentally handicapped, but over its reign, it had become more of a dumping ground for various souls," she writes.
Children once lived at Pennhurst; some were orphans. These kids went to school and learned a vocation at the compound.
"It’s hard to imagine any child living at the property," she writes.
Lawrence has written several books, including the award winning mystery, “The Pond.” Other books include “Ghosts of Mayflower: A Pennhurst Haunting” and “Pennhurst Ghosts of Mayflower 11.”
She has also been a guest on several television shows, which include “Ghost Asylum,” A&E “World’s Biggest Ghost Hunt” and recently, The Travel Channel’s “Portals to Hell” with Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman (2021).
•••
"Miss Your Forever, Reflections After the Death of a Spouse," a book by Myerstown resident Dominic Murgido, has been published by Christian Faith Publishing and is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple iTunes and many other online bookstores.
In the book, Murgido details how his life changed in the blink of an eye when his wife was killed in a vehicular accident by a distracted driver three days after her birthday. He shares how an untimely death will affect you in ways that most other losses do not while it takes on a dimension all its own.
Murgido shares his grief journey through reflections that he wrote and entries from his personal journal he started in the days following his wife's death.
He eventually began sharing his reflections with others in various newsletters as a contributing writer, and founded a grief support group, sudSSpirit, which stands for Sudden Unexpected Death of a Spouse.
•••
Crosslink Publishing announced the release of "Death and a Crocodile," the debut mystery novel by Morgantown resident Lisa E. Betz.
This unusual whodunit, set in first-century Rome, features a spunky heroine who shares her unconventional spirit.
Betz drew inspiration from 35 years of leading Bible studies to create an entertaining mystery set in the world of the early church, and then she filled that world with eccentric characters, courageous females and a sausage-snatching cat.
By combining historical detail, faith and humor in a fast-paced mystery, she hopes to provide readers with a story that both entertains and encourages.
Ancient Rome is a challenging setting for a female sleuth, but daring to be unconventional is a topic Betz frequently writes about in her blog, "Sleuths, Snark & Inspiration." She is passionate about inspiring others (real and fictional) to become their best selves and live with authenticity, confidence and purpose.
Betz worked as an engineer, substitute teacher and play director before becoming a mystery writer. She brings her analytical mind, quirky humor and positive outlook to all she does.
When not writing, she can be found volunteering at The Village Library of Morgantown or experimenting with ancient Roman cooking.
"Death and a Crocodile" will be released Tuesday and is available for pre-order from Amazon and other book retailers in print and e-book versions.