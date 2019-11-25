Berks Ballet Theatre presents its 43rd production of the annual holiday classic “The Nutcracker” with the brilliant dancers, vibrant costumes and larger than life set pieces.
According to Artistic Director Kelly Barber, she and Ballet Master/Resident Choreographer Nathan Bland have put a new spin on this year’s production with brand new choreography for more than half of the ballet. There will also be an array of new costumes and sets, including a new throne for Clara in the Land of the Sweets.
“It’s always fun, not only for us but for the dancers too, to change things up from year to year. We like to give our audience some surprises, so new choreography and costumes are ways in which we can do that,” said Barber.
Returning as the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier are Ingrid Silva and Dylan Santos from the Dance Theatre of Harlem.
Two other guest dancers joining the cast will be Nick Peregrino from NYC and Daniel Mayo, former dancer with the Philadelphia based dance company Ballet X.
The soloist roles are filled by dancers in the 16 member Company including the Snow Queen danced by Governor Mifflin Senior Ahna Romanski and the Dew Drop Fairy shared by Gretchen Kimmel and Lorelei Obst of Fleetwood.
Faith Hartman of Birdsboro, Victoria Porcaro of Reading and Evie Romanski also of Reading will be sharing the coveted role of Clara. Reprising his role of Herr Drosselmeyer is Berks County resident Mark Shanaman.
The Nutcracker is a staple of BBT’s repertoire and the Reading Pops Orchestra, under the direction of Willis Rapp will provide live music for the three performances.
“The Nutcracker is a wonderful holiday tradition and we’re proud of our ballet. You don’t have to travel to Philadelphia or NYC to see a professional quality production, there’s one right here in Berks County,” said Barber.
The Nutcracker will be presented for three performances only at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in West Reading, Dec. 14 at 1 and 6 p.m. and Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. For tickets visit BerksBalletTheatre.com/tickets or call 610-373-7577.