Berks Ballet Theatre will finish out their season on May 4 with a two-act version of the fairytale “Hansel & Gretel”.
Hansel & Gretel is the tale of a brother and sister lost in the forest and searching for their way home. An old witch entices the children with dancing gumdrops and fanciful gingerbread to throw them off their path. This magical tale will unfold through classical ballet, lively music, and eye-catching costumes.
According to Artistic Director Kelly Barber, “Our Resident Choreographer Nathan Bland has built on the one act version of the ballet he choreographed for our spring performance last year.”
The ballet features the Company dancers as well as 14 young students from the BBT Conservatory of Dance. Exeter High School Junior Amber Warchol will dance the role of Gretel along with guest dancer Ricky Romero as Hansel. Romero is a professional dancer with the First State Ballet Theatre of Wilmington, DE.
The performance will take place May 4 at 2 p.m. at RAAC’s Miller Center for the Arts.
Barber said there will also be a pre-performance Meet + Greet upstairs at the Miller Center from 12:30-1:30 p.m., where attendees can create Hansel & Gretel themed crafts, meet the cast and have refreshments. Tickets for the Meet + Greet are required for children only; parents are free with the purchase of their child's ticket. To purchase tickets for both the Performance and Meet + Greet, go to BerksBalletTheatre.com. You may also call 610-373-7577 with any questions.