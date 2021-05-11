Berks Ballet Theatre will be closing its 45th season with a virtual spring production entitled “Breathing Space.”
After a successful online streaming this past December of “The Nutcracker Suite,” the Company was more than ready to take on another virtual performance. “Breathing Space” will have a documentary style feel to it and there are quite a few things that make this production unique.
According to Artistic Director Kelly Barber, there was a lot of confidence within not only the artistic staff of BBT but also the Board of Directors, that another virtual performance would be an exciting venture embraced by its audience.
“I believe there’s always a silver lining and you have to look for the positive side of things. With Nutcracker this year, it was disappointing to not be in the theater in front of a live audience, however with our virtual version we were able to reach former dancers and family and friends of the current company all over the country. We welcomed a new audience to Berks Ballet Theatre,” said Barber.
“Having one virtual performance under our belt, we were that much more prepared and ready to get even more creative with this spring production. We brainstormed and wondered what more could we present to our audience and in what way.”
In the planning stages of this production, Barber and Ballet Master/Resident Choreographer Nathan Bland agreed to take the dancers out of the theater and into an entirely different space. A large room at the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts where BBT resides was chosen as this production’s venue.
“Knowing we weren’t going to be able to have our spring show in a theater with an audience allowed me to think outside of the box. Taking the dancers from the stage into this beautiful industrial space at the GoggleWorks really influenced how I choreographed Bolero. It allowed me to think of different angles and to not be confined by the boundaries of the stage. It was such a unique and amazing experience for all involved,” said Bland.
Two other aspects of this production that make it distinct are that the four pieces the dancers will perform are all contemporary and neoclassical and two of those pieces are choreographed by the dancers themselves. You won’t see any tutus or pointe shoes in this performance, but the audience will see the strength and versatility of the 14 company dancers.
The dancer choreographed works mixed the Jr. Company dancers with the soloists, to not only challenge those younger dancers but to have them truly work together as peers.
Emily Brossman, a senior at Conrad Weiser High School, has choreographed a piece called “Timelapse” for five dancers and Gretchen Kimmel, a junior at Oley Valley High School, has choreographed “Walk” that features six dancers. Also on the program is the revival of “Blue Songs” set to music by Aretha Franklin, choreographed by the late Jonathan Phelps in 2008 and “Bolero” Nathan Bland’s newest work.
“BBT is surely known for it’s classical ballet training and performances but we also want our audience to see our dancers do more than that. Our dancers are trained to do it all, including contemporary dancing in bare feet. Putting our dancers in a new space, with different genres of dance, all while wearing a mask shows just how amazing these young artists are,” said Barber.
“Breathing Space” will be streamed from May 22 at 7 p.m. through June 5. To purchase a ticket for the virtual event visit BerksBalletTheatre.com/tickets or call 610-373-7577 for further information.