Berks Christian School in Birdsboro together with West-Mont Christian Academy in Pottstown presents "Alice In Wonderland" on March 26 to 28. Come to 926 Philadelphia Ave., Birdsboro, to watch as Alice finds her way home. Pictured are cast members from left to right: Taylor London as Queen of Hearts, Brayden Halter as March Hare, Emily Davis as Alice, Jerry Balog as Mad Hatter and Savannah MaGee as Humpty Dumpty.