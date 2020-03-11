Berks Christian School in Birdsboro partnered with West-Mont Christian Academy in Pottstown to present “Alice in Wonderland” on March 26 to 28.
As the curtain rises, Alice slides into view at the end of her long fall down the rabbit-hole. It is a more delightful place for the audience than for Alice, who is trying desperately to get back home. She tries to get help from the Mad Hatter, the Rabbit, and from the very nice Cheshire Cat. Long enough to contain the most delightful incidents, it is short enough to keep audience attention, according to https://www.dramaticpublishing.com/alice-in-wonderland.
The play is based on the classic book by Lewis Carroll and adapted by Anne Coulter Martens.
Berks Christian School’s production of “Alice in Wonderland” is directed by Rebekah Klase, Ben Smither and Phil Warner.
The cast and crew hope that the public will join them for the Berks Christian School King's Players 2020 production of “Alice in Wonderland.” Show times are March 26 and 27 at 7 p.m. and March 28 at 3 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at http://berkschristian.seatyourself.biz. Premium Seats are $20, Orchestra Seat $12, General Seat $10, Students $5. Berks Christian School is located at 926 Philadelphia Ave., Birdsboro.
The following is the list of all students involved with Alice in Wonderland.
12th grade: Emily Davis and Alice Taylor London as Queen of Hearts; Jake Hallman as King of Hearts and Caterpillar; Amber Denobrega as the Cook, Gardener and Spade 2; and Emir Edwards as Stage Crew.
11th grade: Izzy Werkheiser as Duchess; Savannah MaGee as Humpty Dumpty, First Lady; Marcos Angeles as Knave; Payton Jones as Tweedledee and Solider; Leah Moses as White Rabbit and Yellow flower.
10th grade: Brayden Halter as Cheshire Cat and March Hare; Jerry Balog as Cheshire Cat and Mad Hatter; Leah Wisler as Gryphon, Violet flower and Spade 7; Ethan Meissner as Stage Crew; Grant Seville as Stage Crew; Kiara Cosme as Tech Crew; and Deacon McCoy as Tech Crew.
9th grade: Megan Wismer as Tweedledum and Courtier; Daeja Burgess as Spears, Mock Turtle, White flower and Spade 5.
8th grade: Dylan Troncelliti as Executioner and Tech Crew; Amelia Seville as Pink flower, Heart child and Courtier; Liam Boyles as Solider; Gwen Bare as Dormouse and Heart child.
7th grade: Hannah Wetzel as Rose and blue flower, and Solider.