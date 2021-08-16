Twin Valley High School freshman Maille McNicholas of Morgantown was recently crowned Miss Jr. High United States 2021 at the National United States Scholarship Pageant, held July 19 to 23 in Hershey.
With the motto, “Crowns Making an Impact,” The National United States Pageant is comprised of four divisions: Elementary, Jr. High, High School, and Collegiate. Contestants competed in three areas of competition: interview (50%), fashion (20%), and evening gown (30%).
As a national pageant titleholder, Maille will have a year of service promoting community service and her personal platform, Maille’s Mission.
Maille was born with a rare condition called Klippel-Trenaunay Syndrome, which is diagnosed in 1 out of 100,000 individuals Worldwide. This condition affects her right leg, and causes her to have a large birthmark, swelling, venous malformations and limb overgrowth. Maille believes she is marked for a purpose, and has chosen to highlight her condition as her platform, Maille’s Mission.
Through Maille’s Mission, she spreads awareness about vascular birthmarks as well as promotes anti-bullying efforts for individuals with these associated conditions and other physical differences. She proudly serves as a Global Ambassador for the Vascular Birthmarks Foundation and hosts an interview series published on YouTube called "More Than A Birthmark."
A competitive dancer with Academy of Movement DanceFX, she enjoys aerial arts, singing, acting, painting and volunteering in her community.
In addition to taking the national title, Maille was also awarded overall photogenic, overall community service, spirit award, and social media award for the Junior High Division. She also received The Benevolent Heart Award from the nonprofit organization, Beauty Brains and Heart, The Gold President’s Volunteer Service Award, and the Title of Jr. High Ambassador of Change.
Maille also participated in the pageant's National Service Project of collecting aluminum pop tabs, collecting 110,000 pop tabs towards the total 2.8 million collected for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central PA in Hershey.
She received several cash scholarships, a generous prize package, and is looking forward to some amazing opportunities during her year of service, including a Queens Trip to Myrtle Beach.
The National United States Scholarship Pageant is a scholarship, community service, and platform-based pageant showcasing the achievements of today's students and graduates, with an emphasis on developing communication skills, building self-confidence, leadership skills, community involvement, and making a difference.
For more information about the National United States Scholarship Pageant, visit www.NationalUnitedStatesPageant.com.