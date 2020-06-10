The Berks County Parks and Recreation Department encourages fiddlers to submit videos of them performing for the Virtual Red Bridge Fiddle Contest, will be released via social media at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 27 at https://www.facebook.com/AmericanaFest/.
"While we cannot have the full festival, we are thrilled to be able to support and encourage promising new musicians.to participate in our annual fiddle contest," the department announced in a statement about the online event.
Participants will submit a video of them performing their two songs by Friday, June 19, which will be compiled together to show on June 27.
The contest is divided into age groups: 10 & Under, 11-18, and 19 & Up.
"Anyone can participate, right from their home!"
The contest prizes are supported by the Reading Musical Foundation and will be announced after each age group.
Americana Fest is the project of local musician and entertainer Dave Kline and is “an umbrella festival for the community and visitors, presenting a celebration of music, art, dance, culture, history, craftsmanship and gastronomical excellence.”
The online festival started Memorial Day and continues through June 30.
This event is presented by Americana Fest, with support by the Berks County Parks and Recreation Department.
For more information, call 484-256-5296 or 610-372-8939, visit www.countyofberks.com/parks or find us on Facebook and Instagram under Berks County Parks and Recreation.