ReadingFilmFEST, a program of the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance, announced its new partnership with BCTV to bring the 2020 high school Five Minute FilmFEST to television and streaming services.
The event was originally set to take place at the Albert Boscov Theater at the GoggleWorks. However, the move was necessary to comply with the state and federal social distancing guidelines related to COVID-19.
The Five Minute FilmFEST will now premier on BCTV, YouTube and Facebook beginning May 15.
Five Minute FilmFEST, is an annual film competition that is free to high school students located in Berks County. Students are given the opportunity to submit a short film or video project no more than 5 minutes in length. Most film and video submissions were entered as part of a school assignment with teachers mentoring individual students through the film development process.
ReadingFilmFEST received 48 student films from across Berks County high schools. Participating schools include Berks Career Technology Center, Boyertown, Conrad Weiser, Exeter, Reading, Twin Valley, Wilson, and Wyomissing.
Student Films will Premier May 15, 22 and 29 from 7 to 8 p.m.
The Live Awards Ceremony & Encore Screening of Winning Films will be May 31 from 6 to 7 p.m.
All film premiers and Awards Ceremony can be viewed on the platform of your choice: facebook.com/readingfilmfest, ReadingFilm Fest on YouTube and BCTV (Comcast Ch. 15, Service Electric Ch. 19) and streaming at www.bctv.org.
ReadingFilmFEST is committed to building a production community in Greater Reading.
“The goal of the Five Minute FilmFEST is to encourage each student’s creativity as a filmmaker and explore the vast world of filmmaking. We look to empower Berks County youth to share their stories through digital media and seek to develop the next generation of filmmakers in our region. We hope this experience gives students, teachers, family, and friends the opportunity to celebrate each student's hard work and creativity,” said Cammie Harris, ReadingFilmFEST.
For more information about the ReadingFilmFEST visit readingfilmfest.com, on Twitter @ReadingFilmFEST, Instagram @ReadingFilmFEST and Facebook at facebook.com/readingfilmfest.