Berks Opera brings arts to the community with a performance of Johann Strauss' delightful operetta, "Die Fledermaus" at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 9.
The concert, conducted by David McConnell, will be held at St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church at 2700 Saint Albans Drive in Reading.
The cast includes brilliant operatic artists and local music theater favorites, including Toni Marie Palmertree, Lauren Curnow, Frederick Schlick, Jarrod Miller, Maggie Riker, Jonathan Reinhold, Christopher Collins Lee, and the acclaimed Berks Sinfonietta orchestra.
Crossing over for their first Grand Opera appearances are local celebrities Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach and Dave Kline.
General Admission charged with reduced price for students with ID. Eventbrite Ticket Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/die-fledermaus-tickets-60699992311. R.S.V.P. on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/333994190651355/. Call 484-752-2462 to reserve group tickets.