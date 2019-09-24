The Berks County Parks and Recreation Department hosts Halloween-inspired programs in October.
Lantern Tours of the Gruber Wagon Works will held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the Berks County Heritage Center, 1102 Red Bridge Road, Reading (Bern Township).
The public is invited to tour the Gruber Wagon Works after dark for evening lantern tour of this National Historic Landmark and the finest example of rural U.S. manufacturing. Tours leave every half hour. There will also be tours of the Deppen Cemetery throughout evening.
Groups are limited to 12. There is a charge of $5 per person. Call or email to register and select tour time at 610-374-8839 or RHughes@countyofberks.com.
The Monster Mash Halloween Bash will be held Oct. 20 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Gring’s Mill Recreation Area in the barn, 2083 Tulpehocken Road, Wyomissing.
Spooky fun, ghastly horrors and mad creations await any who dare enter the grim Gring’s Mill barn. Ages 5 to 12 are encouraged to wear Halloween costume and join in some un-scary fun. There is a charge of $5 per child. Call 610-374-2944 by Oct. 14 to register.
For more information, call 610-374-8839, visit www.countyofberks.com/parks or find on Facebook and Instagram under Berks County Parks and Recreation.