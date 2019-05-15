The Fleetwood Rotary Club’s 14th annual Show of Wheels features a live per-formance by Bill Haley, Jr. and the Comets from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Fleetwood Park on June 8.
“I felt it fitting to bring in Bill since his father was there at the beginning of Rock n’ Roll. 1950s music coupled with street rods and cruising in your favorite car was the birth of what car enthusiasts celebrate to this day,” said Gary Eberly, Fleetwood Rotary President and Rotary Car Show co-chair. “Bill gives a history with the songs his father (from Chester, Pa.) made famous. Bill Jr. was there and adds behind the scenes stories. He is interesting and he puts on a good show.”
This will be the first time Fleetwood Rotary Club offers live entertainment at the Show of Wheels.
“We will still have Johnny D of The Sound Factory playing tunes before and af-ter Bill plays. John has been with us since day one and does a great job but when I heard Bill Haley Jr., also a Rotarian, at the Rotary District Conference last year, I felt it would be a good opportunity,” he said. “We talked after the show and were able to work things out and book him thanks to the generous support of one of our sponsors.”
The concert is sponsored by East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
About 300 cars, trucks and motorcycles registered last year for the Show of Wheels Car Show with more than 70 trophies being awarded by participant judg-es.
“I am hoping the show grows and can one day say we were over 400. Many par-ticipants have told me that it is their favorite show. This year we will have some challenges in that there are park improvements happening, so we have made ad-justments and I am hoping for a great day.”
The event is free for spectators and features music by The Sound Factory, door prizes, 50/50 drawing, Chance Auction, the Rubber Duck Race in the Creek, and Men’s Clothing Drive.
Eberly said Rotary hopes this event offers the community “a fun day for young and old to enjoy cars, trucks and motorcycles and spending time together.”
The Show of Wheels registration runs from 8 to 11:30 a.m. with judging at noon and awards at 3 p.m. The Car Show will be held rain or shine as will Bill Haley’s performance which is 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the park bandshell.
Proceeds from the car show, in conjunction with the Fleetwood Fire Company Truck Crew, benefit local community projects.
“The Show of Wheels started in 2006 as a fundraiser for our Rotary Club. It enables our club to fund many projects locally, nationally and internationally,” said Eberly. “Over time, the Rotary Show of Wheels has somewhat morphed into a combination fundraiser. Fleetwood Rotarian and Car Show Co-chair Jim Long had a vision to help the Fleetwood Library asking participants to donate and bring gently used men’s clothing to the show.”
The Library collects the clothing and boxes the clothing. The clothing is then transported to the City Thrift Shop in Reading. Through the car show, $1 for each article collected up to $1,000 is donated to the Library.
“Happily, we have donated $1,000 each year since 2012. We also invited the Fleetwood Fire Company to staff the concession stands where they serve breakfast and lunch to spectators and participants. The Fire Compa-ny keeps the profits from the concessions and our Club additionally do-nates $500 to them. A win-win-win,” said Eberly.
In addition to the fundraising, Eberly said this event gives the community the opportunity to volunteer.
“It gives the opportunity for volunteers to introduce their children and students to giving back to the community their time and talent by setting the example, working together for a cause that benefits many. Everyone in attendance learns a bit about Rotary and all we do.”
Eberly said Rotary is the number one service organization in the world. Rotary International helps 3rd world countries with clean drinking water, the eradication of Polio and Shelter Boxes that are shipped in after natural disasters.
Locally, and in combination with Rotary’s other main fundraiser The Gourmet Gala held in October, the Fleetwood Rotary provides scholarships for a Fleetwood and Oley senior, Student of The Month recognition for both districts and hold an annual Four Way Speech Contest for high school students. Over the years, funds raised have also purchased and installed pavilions at Fleet-wood Pool, purchased and planted trees at Maidencreek Park, purchased exercise stations, benches and flag poles at the park. The Club’s Weekend Tiger project supplied more than 400 meals for students in need.
Visit www.fleetwoodparotary.org for more information.