The 1st Street Players un-enthusiastically present Monty Python's “Spamalot,” a new musical lovingly ripped off from the motion picture “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”
The performance will be held at the Birdsboro Community Theater, 301 E. 1st Street, Birdsboro. Show times are Aug. 2, 3, 9 and 10 at 8 p.m. and Aug. 3, 4 and 11 at 2 p.m.
Deep in the heart of Birdsboro, a humble theater company ventures to put on a flashy, larger-than-life musical with sword fights, beautiful showgirls, French people and... coconuts?
King Arthur and his trusty sidekick Patsy travel throughout England to find knights to join his very round table. Their quest is to find the Holy Grail. Aided by the Lady of the Lake, Arthur's band face vigilante knights, terrifying giants, and a vicious foul beast feared by all who face it. Will they find the grail? Will the Lady of the Lake ever find her place in the spotlight? How would a coconut affect the air speed velocity of a migrating swallow? Find the answers to some of these questions Aug. 2 to 11 at the Birdsboro Community Theater.
This show is not recommended for those with weak bladder control.
To purchase tickets visit 1ststreetplayers.org. For more information call 610-404-8436.