During the second annual Friends of Kaercher Creek Bass Tournament east of Hamburg on June 20, Bob Entler, notable Berks County outdoorsman and WEEU radio co-host of "A Great Day Outdoors," took home both first place prize envelopes as well as a $100 gift card to Cabela's presented to the angler catching a keeper bass closest to 2 pounds one ounce. Entler nailed the weight to the very ounce.