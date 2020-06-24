Notable Berks County outdoorsman and WEEU radio co-host of "A Great Day Outdoors," Bob Entler, had a great day fishing during the second annual Friends of Kaercher Creek event on June 20.
The Summer Solstice tournament featured 15 two-man teams, one from as far away as Berwick, vying for top honors at the impounding dam, just east of Hamburg.
Once again, Kaercher proved to be a challenge for those entered. Numerous 'shorts' were caught and released, while several anglers had prized catches hooked, only to be stymied by bad luck.
Entler brought two legal bass to the scale, while none of his fellow competitors were able to muster the required 15-inch minimum. One of his large mouth keepers measured 16-inches and weighed 1 pound 11 ounces, while the second was an inch longer and registered 2 pounds one ounce. That weight held special significance.
Bob fished the event as a single and took home both first place prize envelopes. He also scored the lunker award for biggest bass and the featured "Catch of the Day" prize.
The event was sponsored by Hamburg's local office of Edward Jones Investments, serving Hamburg for 21 years, and financial advisor David Doll.
It was decided that the bonus, a $100 gift card to Cabela's, would be presented to the angler catching a keeper bass closest to 2 pounds one ounce. Entler nailed the weight to the very ounce. In addition, he received both engraved medals commemorating his victory. The first place finish also means he'll receive free entry into next year's event.
Social distancing and hand sanitizing was also paramount during the gathering, to ensure the safety of everyone.
Thanks to volunteers Mike Martak, Sherry Faust and Dennis Schappell for their hard work. Special thanks to Bruce Reaser. He spent 12 hours smoking two pork shoulders for the pulled pork sandwiches that participants enjoyed. The meat was donated by Mike Scrimmage of the Fairgrounds Farmers Market. Burgers, steamed shrimp and lots of cold water and soda were also on the lunch menu.
The annual fundraiser benefits Friends Of Kaercher Creek, a volunteer group that maintains the park side of the property.
The group looks forward to seeing familiar and, perhaps, new faces at next year's event.