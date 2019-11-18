The Boyertown Area Choral Association will present its 29th annual holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. at The Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown.
This is the start of Donna M. House’s 10th season as director of BACA; she first took the helm at the 2010 Christmas concert. Robin Ward once again provides the piano accompaniment.
This year’s theme of “Love’s Pure Light” is based on a 2019 song that seamlessly blends the beloved favorite “Silent Night” with a captivating new tune. The chorus will also perform other familiar songs with new arrangements, including “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear” with contemporary jazz harmonies and syncopation and the traditional English carol “Here We Come A-Caroling” with fresh new text added to the energetic score. Even “Jingle Bells” has a different feel with a delightful choral adaptation of Barbra Streisand’s 1967 arrangement of the holiday staple that uses clever rhythmic twists and tempo and key changes. Audience members who prefer traditional versions of Christmas songs will savor the simple beauty of “The First Noel” and enjoy the bright and cheerful setting of “Ding! Dong! Merrily on High” with four-hand piano accompaniment. Longtime choir member Pat Weisel joins Robin at the piano for this joyful number which closes the concert.
A free-will offering will be taken with a portion of the proceeds designated for the Margaretta R. Lamb Scholarship, a fund in memory of BACA’s original director and beloved Boyertown music teacher.
Audience members are invited to join the chorus for a cookie reception immediately following the performance.