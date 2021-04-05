The Boyertown Area Historical Society invites the community to its Spring Craft Show on April 17.
“We are excited to have a small spring craft show because people are looking for nice crafts to celebrate spring,” said Luann Zambanini of the Historical Society. “We need socialization, even if it is with masks and social distancing.”
Held at the Boyertown Area Historical Society, 43 South Chestnut St., Boyertown from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Spring Craft Show is scheduled to coincide with Building a Better Boyertown’s Coming Out of Hibernation event.
“We all need to come way out of hibernation this year,” Zambanini said.
The goal of the event is to host a small fundraiser with proceeds going toward the historical society’s roof project while also offering the community a chance to get out and enjoy a fun craft show.
“We are all getting outside after almost a year of being stuck in our houses,” said Zambanini.
Craft show vendors include Julie Longacre, artist, Barto; Kay Bachkai, quilt maker, Barto; Mona Gincley, sea glass art, Boyertown; Neil Claypool, wooden spoons, Kempton; Amanda Pelesky, jewelery, Boyertown; Jessia Stitzel, repurpoed crafts; Audrey Messer, totes purses; Cindy Prestoch, gnomes; Bobby Wolf, photography, Pottstown; Joyce Ferguson, hand-made cards, Bechtelsville; Charles Files, nut brittles, Perkasie; Beth Glick, doodle artwork, Oley; Krisann and Roy Bachert, pottery and stoneware, Zionsville.
Godwinks by Mona will be one of the vendors at the Spring Craft Show.
“I always look forward to supporting home town events!” said Boyertown resident Mona Gincley, owner of Godwinks by Mona. “I’m hoping for a beautiful day so people can finally get out and enjoy each other!”
Gincley creates art using sea glass, shells, pebbles, pottery, and driftwood collected on beaches by herself, family and friends. View her work on Facebook at godwinksbymona.
“It started out as a way to raise money to pay for our two-year-old boxer puppy’s veterinary expenses,” said Gincley.
Charlie was diagnosed with cancer, and underwent cyber knife treatments and chemotherapy.
“Unfortunately, Charlie did not make it, but out of our heartache, my business bloomed and survived,” she said.
Gincley loves meeting new customers, sharing her story and looks forward to seeing return customers.
"It has been a wonderful way to meet small business owners in the Boyertown area!” she said.
Also participating as a vendor will be Jewels By AGP Inc. of Gilbertsville.
“I love the opportunity to participate in this craft show because it allows me to connect with local members of the community,” said Amanda Pelesky, owner and sole artist of Jewels By AGP Inc. “This particular show coincides with the Coming Out of Hibernation celebration in Boyertown which I think will take on a whole new meaning as we slowly return to normalcy after the pandemic.”
Pelesky designs wire wrapped pendants and bracelets to create pretty, unique and wearable art. She specializes in real gemstone materials and also makes pieces that incorporate well with essential oil use.
“Being able to set up my jewelry along-side of other local artists is always a treat, as there is so much talent in our area,” said Pelesky. “I appreciate that the Historical Society is giving local artists an avenue to share their work alongside such a great town event.”
For more information, follow the Boyertown Area Historical Society on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BoyertownAreaHistoricalSociety.