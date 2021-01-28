Jane Stahl and Susan Biebuyck share how serendipity brought two women in different stages of their lives together to establish Studio B Fine Art Gallery in Boyertown at “A Love-ly Story: How the ‘B’ Came to Be.” The Facebook LIVE event on Feb. 14 replaces the Hugs and Kisses reception that became another casualty of COVID. The event also honors the many donors that have supported the studio since opening in 2008.