The Boyertown Community Library invites the community to an all-ages Library Comic Con on Saturday, March 7, from 12 to 4 p.m. This afternoon of family fun includes cosplay guests, local artists, and tabletop games.
Have you ever attended a comic con? A comic con is a festival that celebrates favorite pop culture characters and stories, from games, movies, books and television.
“A comic con is ultimately a chance to be creative and have fun while celebrating stories,” said youth services coordinator Lisa Rand. “As an event, it is a perfect fit for libraries. We always are trying to support people of all ages in exploring their interests.”
Costumes are a very big part of the comic con experience, and it will be a special treat to meet experienced cosplayers. One special guest, Lady J of the Philadelphia Avengers cosplay charity, has a wealth of knowledge about costume making to share.
“Last winter, Lady J visited the library and led a workshop for teens about costume-making on a tight budget,” Rand said. “Not only is she a talented artist, but she is a kind and skilled teacher.”
Cosplayers from WeDiscoverGeeks and Heroes for Heroes also will be at the library, and Queen Elsa should arrive at 1 p.m.
“The cosplay community is full of people eager to share their enthusiasm for costuming,” said Rand. “We are grateful for their willingness to generously share time with our library.”
At Library Comic Con, visitors can meet local artists including Craig Shaffer and Jean Esther.
“It can be exciting to see professional artists in action and have a chance to ask questions,” said Rand. “We hope to create, on a small scale, the atmosphere of a big comic con full of creators at work.”
Maker guests also include Mostly Harmless Designs and Starving Otaku Productions.
A customary part of the comic con experience is a gaming area. Library Comic Con will have a tabletop games area where visitors can relax with friends and play a game from the library’s circulating collection. This is a great opportunity to try something new.
Visitors are encouraged to attend in costume. In order to support a safe environment, all costumes should be family-friendly (think PG) and weapons are prohibited.
This is a free event and no ticket is required. Activities will take place on the lower level of the library. Upstairs, the library will be open usual Saturday hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. All ages are welcome, and for safety, children under 12 should be accompanied by a responsible adult.
For further details, contact Lisa Rand, Youth Services Coordinator at 610-369-0496 or e-mail boyertownlibraryyouth@gmail.com.