Boyertown’s Pickfest Music/Art & Agriculture Crawl will be held on Oct. 11 to 13, featuring food and beverages for purchase, free musical entertainment, and family-friendly activities throughout the weekend at several locations within a three-block area in the center of Boyertown and the outlying Frecon Orchards and Wilcox Farms.
Kickoff for the weekend events begins on Friday at 5 p.m. with a Pig Roast and live performances by Vuja De at the Studio Stage behind Dancing Tree Creations Artisans Gallery & Studio, 220 South Reading Ave.
On Saturday, free live performances are planned to begin at 12 p.m. and continuing until 11 p.m. at various locations. The Boyertown Senior High Show Choir, Uncle Jake and the 18 Wheel Gang, Manatawny Creek Ramblers, The Barren Wells, Chuck Darwin & the Knuckle Draggers, and Grateful Ted & Friends are just a few of the scheduled entertainers. Family friendly activities, art and craft related vendors, and food vendors begin at 11 a.m. and continue until 6 p.m. throughout the area.
Featured beverages include award-winning craft brews, wines, ciders, and meads brewed at The Other Farm Brewing Company. Visitors are encouraged to explore the Secret Valley aboard the Colebrookdale Railroad, which will offer two-hour foliage excursions both days, short pumpkin runs where you can select a pumpkin on Saturday and short excursions on their DoodleBug Rail Car on Sunday.
Events will conclude Sunday, Oct. 13, with live music from noon to 5 p.m. at the Rail Yard (Main) stage featuring Ray Adkins, The Tin Roof Drifters, and The Whiskeyhickon Boys along with Art, Craft and Food vendors. The Festival Closing will also take place at the Rail Yard stage where prizes will be awarded for scavenger hunts and drawings.
Frecon Orchards, celebrating their 75th anniversary, will also offer music during their U-Pick Event and while you’re exploring, be sure to visit the Corn Mazes at Wilcox Farms.
Pickfest first began in 2006 in the Frecon Orchards as an invitation to families to pick their own fruit while enjoying pick-related Americana Music. After recognizing its popularity and reaching its limitation to accommodate audiences, in 2015, Frecon Orchards brought Pickfest to downtown Boyertown and invited local merchants and non-profits to participate. This year, Pickfest returns to the historic downtown Boyertown Area with expanded venues and many local merchants participating.
Sponsors include Tompkins VIST Bank (Platinum), Green Mountain Energy, Frecon Farms, Fred Beans Ford, and Gabelsville Athletic Association (Silver Sponsors). Also, Herb Real Estate, Sam & Bo Bates, Patriot Buick GMC, Diamond Disposal, Glocker and Co. Realty & Insurance and Bob Hilbert Sportswear (Bronze).
In addition, the hosting venues, Dancing Tree Creations Artisans Gallery & Studio, Donnie Ellixson’s The Gardens of Boyertown, Durango’s Saloon, Spirit Holistic Center, The Other Farm & Forge, Iezzi’s on Third, Taylor Backes Glass Studio and the newly opened Brakeman’s Café, are also Bronze sponsors.
Other “Friends” sponsors include Berks Fire Water Restorations, Everything Printing, Gateway Ticketing, Passmore Service Center, Thrive Acupuncture, Longacre Dairy, The Longacre Company, Richard A. Zuber Realty, Savilles’ Diner, Zimmers Pets, Diamond Credit Union, Dr. Dennis Schank, Patt Veterinary Hospital, Chestnut Knoll, and the Levengood Family. There are also over 20 small, local merchants that have contributed to the events this year!
Complete details will be available on the Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/boyertownspickfest/), and updated to the website, https://www.boyertownspickfest.com/, as they are confirmed.
Boyertown’s PICKFEST Committee consists of a group of merchants dedicated to preserving Boyertown’s rich heritage, educating the public on all that Boyertown has to offer, and committed to working together to improve the livelihood and quality of life of the residents, merchants, and visitors.