Historically, Pickfest has been a multi-day, multi-venue event bringing thousands of visitors to Boyertown’s downtown and local agricultural areas to enjoy food, drink, live musical entertainment, and family-friendly activities.
"Each year it has continued to grow to be bigger and better. This year, however, due to COVID limitations, the event is shifting it’s gears into an online live streaming model in order to raise additional funds to make 2021 (Pickfest’s 15-year anniversary) an even more spectacular event," the Pickfest event organizers announced in a release.
The event is hosted by Building A Better Boyertown – Boyertown’s PICKFEST Committee, which "consists of a group of merchants dedicated to preserving Boyertown’s rich heritage, educating the public on all that Boyertown has to offer, and committed to working together to improve the livelihood and quality of life of the residents, merchants, and visitors."
While traditionally a free to public event, this years’ Pickfest Fundraiser will consist of three individual evening performances on Oct. 9, 10 and 11 and Pickfest fans will have their chance to give back.
"For a minimum ticket contribution of $10 you can have all three of these online concerts streamed live into your home!"
To purchase tickets go to: https://www.boyertownspickfest.com. Each concert will also include the option for a VIP Ticket to experience the show live with a special Pickfest Prix Fixe menu and drink pairings, for $75 per ticket. The concerts will be produced by Covert Concert Series, Source Digital, Inc, and EventSprout.
Additional donations will be welcomed and appreciated.
On Friday, Oct. 9, from 7 to 9 p.m., the Manatawny Creek Ramblers will be Live Streamed from The Other Farm and Forge in Boyertown.
On Saturday, Oct. 10, from 7 to 9 p.m., Jack Murray and the Blue Tarp Wranglers will be Live Streamed from Brakeman’s Café in Boyertown.
On Sunday, Oct. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m., Uncle Jake and the 18 Wheel Gang will be Live Streamed from The Other Farm and Forge in Boyertown.
All tickets will be available through EventSprout. Links and complete details will be available on the Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/boyertownspickfest/), and updated to the website, https://www.boyertownspickfest.com/, as they are confirmed.
"Sponsorships will be conducted via a new and exciting new interactive model that will appear on overlays during the live stream where you can measure your sponsorship success."
If interested in Sponsoring please reach out to Christy Wilson by emailing her at christy@sourcedigital.net.