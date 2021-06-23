Boyertown State Theatre is delighted to welcome movie lovers back to the theatre following closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Per state guidelines, the theatre is currently operating at full capacity. It will show a selection of three first-run movies over the next two months, including "Peter Rabbit 2," "F9 The Fast Saga" and "Black Widow."
Guests are invited to join the theatre and enjoy the magic of the movies once more, knowing that their safety is a top priority. Throughout the venue, safety protocols have been implemented, confirming Boyertown State Theatre's status as cinema safe by the National Association of Theatre Owners.
"We are excited to bring back the epic cinematic experience to the big screen," said State Theatre Manager, Shannon Shaw. “There is something wonderful about the escapism that cinema provides, and I think we could all use a little escape today!”
The theatre is also thrilled to share that it will host a summer movie program for children. The program features a selection of vibrant children's movies such as "Sing" and "Boss Baby." Ticket prices for the program start at $1, with snack packs available from $3. The summer movie program will feature children’s movies every Wednesday and Thursday morning at 10 a.m., starting June 23 and run through the end of July.
Boyertown State Theatre is a not-for-profit run by the State Theatre Preservation Society to ensure the preservation of the theatre building, which was founded in 1912.
Tickets for the new season can be purchased online or at the box office, with refreshments available for purchase in our concession stand, or bar at the venue.
You can view the entire movie schedule and book tickets today at www.boyertownstatetheatre.com.