Boyertown - The holidays are here! Now is the perfect time to join friends and family at The Boyertown State Theatre for its annual lineup of iconic Christmas movies Dec. 13 to 18.
Ticket information can be found at the theatre’s website at https://boyertownstatetheatre.com/. The films along with their respective dates and times are listed below:
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation: Dec. 13, 7 p.m.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Dec. 14, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The Polar Express: Dec. 15, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Scrooged: Dec. 16, p.m.
White Christmas: Dec. 17, 7 p.m.
Gremlins: Dec. 18, 7 p.m.
“This is one of our favorite times of year at the theatre, and we’re especially excited by the lineup this Christmas season,” said Shannon Anthony, Manager, at The Boyertown State Theatre. “Bringing friends and families together is a big theme of the season, and the theatre is really the perfect place for people to congregate and revel in some Christmas-themed nostalgia.”
The State Theatre would like to express their sincere thanks to the local community sponsors who made each of these showings possible: A to Z Furniture, Ladies Auxiliary of Friendship, Hook & Ladder, Bally Fire Company, Boyertown YMCA, Ladies Auxiliary of Liberty Fire Company, Holt & Bugbee, Gabelsville Athletic Association, and KBS Construction.
Those interested in learning more about special screenings or viewing other films at the State Theatre should visit the theatre’s official website at https://boyertownstatetheatre.com/.
Since 1912, the historic State Theatre, located at 61 N. Reading Ave., has served as a bastion of cultural enrichment for Boyertown and the surrounding region. Today, the facility is operated by The State Theatre Preservation Society, a non-profit community dedicated to preserving one of Pennsylvania’s most important cultural sites, and ensuring future generations will have continued access to film, performing arts, and arts education. Learn more about The State Theatre Preservation Society at the group’s official website here: http://www.statetheatrepreservation.com/
Please see our ad in this edition of your local newspaper.