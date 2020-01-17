BOYERTOWN — The State Theatre in Boyertown hosted 65 cub scouts and staff from the Oaks Cub Scout Pack 27 for a private screening of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
The State Theatre’s digital projector and wrap around sound system made the experience into an unforgettable one for the young cub scouts (and of course some excited parents as well).
“We are always so thrilled when local groups come to enjoy a private showing in such a historical intimate setting as our theatre. One advantage of having the theatre to themselves was Happy Birthday was sung to two scouts celebrating their special day,” said House Manager, Adriane Richards.
After the film the scouts stood in front of the marquee for a photo which welcomed them to Boyertown and the State Theatre.
As several parents said, “You made them feel special by their having this theatre all to themselves.”
The attendance for the four weeks of Star Wars has been fantastic. Richards fondly recalls seeing the first Star Wars film when it debuted in 1977. The most recent film marks the conclusion to the latest Star Wars trilogy.
After the action packed four weeks of Star Wars, the State Theatre will be featuring “Dolittle” from Jan. 17 to 30 followed by the Mr. Rogers film, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” on Jan. 31, “Jumanji” on Feb. 7 and the WWI epic, “1917” on Feb. 20.
See the movie ad in this issue or for a more detailed look at the current and future films and showtimes visit the Theatre’s official website at www.boyertownstatetheatre.com.