The historic State Theatre in Boyertown announced its plan to bring a special and authorized Stevie Nicks concert film to its venue.
Starting on Oct. 21, the State Theatre will offer seven showings of “24 Karat Gold” in partnership with BMG and Trafalgar Releasing. The film features some of Nicks’ most popular musical singles and also reveals intimate story-telling and inspirations for some of the most famous and timeless songs and lyrics in music history.
“The 24 Karat Gold Tour was my all-time favorite tour. I not only got to sing my songs but I was able to tell their stories for the first time. I love having the opportunity to share this concert with my fans. From me to you – 24 Karat Gold,” said Stevie Nicks in the State Theatre event release.
Directed and produced by Joe Thomas during Nicks' fabled 67 city sold out 24 Karat Gold Tour, filming and recording took place in Indianapolis and Pittsburgh in 2017. The film features a set-list of fan-favorite Nicks songs from her solo career and as a member of Fleetwood Mac including “Rhiannon,” “Stop Draggin' My Heart Around,” "Edge of Seventeen," “Stand Back,” “Landslide,” and more as well as rare gems from her platinum-selling catalog.
"The State Theatre is known as a historic gem in Boyertown," said Shannon Anthony, State Theatre Manager in the release. "It originally opened in December of 1912 with a renovation in 2016. The Theatre is now a non-profit and a first-run movie theatre. Part of the theatre’s efforts to bring “24 Karat Gold” to Boyertown was the goal to deliver a unique form of entertainment for locals."
The State Theatre offers affordable showings of Stevie Nicks “24 Karat Gold” film Oct. 21 through Oct. 25. Each day the film will be shown at 7 p.m. with an additional 1 p.m. showing on Oct. 24 and 25. Ticket prices for this event are $25 and can be purchased in-person at the State Theater’s box office or online at www.boyertownstatetheatre.com. The State Theatre is located at 61 N. Reading Ave. Boyertown, PA 19512.