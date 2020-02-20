The Boyertown State Theatre offers free admission on Feb. 29 for those celebrating a Leap Year birthday.
If you are a Leap Year baby, you are welcome to be the guest of the State Theatre on Feb. 29 for the feature film, "The Call of the Wild."
“We want to recognize those that have an official birthday every four years by having them be our guest for the movie and also enjoy a birthday cupcake,” said Shannon Anthony, theatre manager. “We are anxious to see how many Leap Year babies will be joining us.”
Located in the heart of Boyertown, the Boyertown State Theatre is a digital movie theater housed in a beautiful 1912 vintage theatre and operated by the State Theatre Preservation Society.
Operated by the State Theatre Preservation Society is a Boyertown-based non-profit organization whose purpose is to preserve and operate the historic 1912 theatre through a broad array of quality films, performing arts, and education, thereby enriching the cultural life of the local community and surrounding areas.
For more information, visit https://boyertownstatetheatre.com/.