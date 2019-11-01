Those visiting The State Theatre in Boyertown this fall will undoubtedly spot a new staff member working the main lobby. Mr. Hollywood, a bear sculpture regally adorned in blockbuster movie posters, is the latest piece to join the Bear Fever lineup that has become a distinctive part of the Boyertown community over the past decade.
“We are so thrilled the theatre has joined the Bear Fever family,” said Charles Haddad, President of the Board of Directors at The State Theatre. “It really helps tie the significance of the theatre and the fine arts community of Boyertown together in a unique, fun way. We are so thankful for Debby Meehan, a Board Member, who crafted our new bear, and all the work that she did to create Mr. Hollywood for us.”
Those who catch a glimpse of Mr. Hollywood will notice posters of films the theatre has featured throughout the years, which are also some of the most iconic works to come out of Hollywood. "Batman," "Jaws," "The Silence of the Lambs," "Rocky" and "The Sound of Music" are just some of the iconic posters wrapping themselves around the little bear which sits on a table in the theatre’s main lobby.
The theatre’s volunteer staff are excited for their newest colleague to join their ranks, and are anxious to begin introducing him to the community.
Bear Fever is a collaborative public art project whose purpose is to promote the arts throughout the greater Boyertown community, and to also create greater community cohesiveness across generations, industries, and interests.
Since 2004, project founders Jane and Paul Stahl have collaborated on dozens of bear sculptures with area artists, businesses, schools, and other organizations to produce bears ranging from life-size sculptures to smaller table top pieces. No two bears in the project are alike, and each one features a distinctive look bestowed upon by the talented artist entrusted with its creation.
Today, visitors can find Bear Fever bears all throughout Boyertown and the surrounding area, and the Stahl’s continue to work with local sponsors to keep the project’s momentum going.
Those interested in learning more about Bear Fever, and to view a gallery of unique bear collaborations, can visit the project’s official website at www.bearfever.org.
Since 1912, the historic State Theatre, located at 61 N. Reading Ave., has served as a bastion of cultural enrichment for Boyertown and surrounding region. Today, the facility is operated by The State Theatre Preservation Society, a non-profit community dedicated to preserving one of Pennsylvania’s most important cultural sites, and ensuring future generations will have continued access to film, performing arts, and arts education.
Learn more about The State Theatre Preservation Society at www.BoyertownStateTheatre.com.