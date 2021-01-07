Studio B Fine Art Gallery in Boyertown celebrates the opening of juried fine art exhibit "New Day • New WORLD" with a reception on Jan. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Free and open to the public, the reception event will be held with safety protocols in place.
“Masks. Sanitizer. Social distancing,” said Jane Stahl of Studio B. “We place pedestals to create a path through the studio to ensure distance. Limited attendance is monitored at the entrance or via invitation. All safety recommendations and COVID protocols have been in place since March.”
Studio B also offers a virtual experience of the opening reception. Patrons can join the Facebook LIVE event virtually from 6 to 7 p.m. or later as the LIVE events are archived.
“Those patrons not on Facebook and award winners are invited to attend or accept their awards in person,” said Stahl.
The exhibit and prize awards, sponsored through the generosity of Suzanne K. Biesecker, will be announced at 6 p.m.
“We are moving forward,” said Susan Biebuyck, gallery director, “looking forward to a new year, new opportunities with fresh perspectives and priorities. The three-month exhibit at the start of our 13th year will allow patrons opportunity to find time to see the exhibit and keep Studio B chugging along as ‘the little gallery that does.’”
The exhibit runs through March 21.
“The theme is open and designed to provoke an open discussion about art and its expressions on our planet, home, life, health, politics, race, religion, the environment, gender, diet, industry, landscape…actually anything that showcases what has inspired our artists in the last four years,” she said.
Juror for the exhibit is Marilyn Fox, a fine artist who paints expressive, non-objective paintings in her Kutztown studio. Fox has served as gallery director, and arts administrator at Penn State Berks, Reading, for 20 years.
"Jurors for exhibits must have a knowledge of art and its craftsmanship, first and foremost. By first understanding the theme of the exhibit as described in Studio B's prospectus that this exhibit is a visual interpretation "...about arts and its expression on our planet, home, life, health, politics, race...", etc., as well as what inspired these artists in the past four years," explained Fox.
"This is a broad theme, and allows for multiple, unique interpretations, both on the part of the juror and the artists involved," she continued. "Therefore, as juror, I must have an open mind to each and every artist's interpretation of the theme, whether the art is abstract, realistic, nonobjecive; sculptural, painting, or in any other form."
As COVID hit, Fox has worked remotely curating exhibits in seven virtual galleries. With more time to paint, she has completed more than 30 works of art and has recently been invited to participate on ABC’s Tamron Hall Show. The invitation led to an introduction to artist and collector Guy Stanley Philoche, NYC, who purchased one of her paintings live on air.
"The community and public will be immersed with the variety of art that this community has to offer, and is one of the very few places where one can see the wealth of talent in our community," said Fox.
Studio B Fine Art Gallery is located 39A East Philadelphia Avenue in Boyertown.
For more information visit Studio B’s website at www.studiobbb.org or Studio B Art Gallery or Studio B Virtual Exhibit Group on Facebook.