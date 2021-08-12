Building a Better Boyertown hosts Comedy Under the Stars with SoulJoel Productions featuring comedians Meghan Hanley and Joe Devito at 7 p.m. on Aug. 19.
Held outdoors and socially distanced at Boyertown Community Park at South Madison Street, patrons are asked to bring their own seating for the event.
A Brooklyn based, nationally touring stand-up comedian, producer, writer and star of the web series, “Sports Tabata,” Hanley appeared on AXSTV’s “Gotham Comedy Live,” The MSG Network, DreamsTv, as well as Fox’s “Laughs,” and “Red Eye.” Throughout the pandemic she Zoomed from her bedroom for private events, fundraisers, and corporate clients, including The NFL, Bank of America, Samsung and ZeniMax Online Studios. She teamed up with Standup2corona.org, a non-profit, that keeps comedians at work, while putting food into the food bank, through Feeding America, according to http://meghanhanley.com/.
After spending a decade as a journalist and advertising writer, Devito gave into his coworker's demands to try performing so he could find fame, while they finally got some work done. Since then he’s appeared on television more than 150 times, including Comedy Central, The Late Late Show (CBS), Last Comic Standing (NBC), AXS-tv’s Gotham Comedy Live, Comics Unleashed, E! Network, CNN, Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, and more. He’s also been a regular panelist on FOX News Channel’s Red Eye, Kennedy, and The Greg Gutfeld Show, discussing current events with a satirical bent, according to www.joedevito.com/bio.
The comedy show will raise money for BaBB. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at sjpcomedy.com or from BaBB’s Facebook page. Visit both for additional updates.
Building a Better Boyertown is a non-profit organization that seeks to preserve Boyertown’s artistic, historical, and agricultural heritage by providing the Boyertown community with physical improvements, unique opportunities, and social interactions for businesses, residents, and visitors alike.
For more about BaBB, call 610-369-3054 or visit www.buildingabetterboyertown.org.