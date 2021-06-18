Building a Better Boyertown will host the Comedy Under the Stars – Boyertown Summer Series in conjunction with SoulJoel Productions.
Throughout the summer, Thursday night comedy shows will be held at Boyertown Community Park to raise money for BaBB. Each show features a different national headliner comedian. Tickets are $20 and $10 will go directly to BaBB. Tickets can be purchased at sjpcomedy.com or from BaBB’s Facebook page. Additional updates can also be found there. All shows are outdoors and socially distanced in Boyertown Community Park. The park is located at South Madison Street. Attendees are asked to bring their own seating for this event.
Jay Black: June 24 at 7 p.m.
Jay Black left his job as a high school English teacher ten years ago to embark on a career as a stand-up comic. On the stage, Jay has headlined clubs across the nation, from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas to the Tropicana in Atlantic City and just about every comedy club in between. He also toured extensively in Europe as the host of the US Army’s “I Am Strong” tour.
Graham Kay: July 15 at 7 p.m.
An award-winning stand-up comedian, actor, and TV writer, Graham Kay has been described as “quick, clever, deliciously sarcastic and brilliantly funny” by the Huffington Post Comedy. He recently performed stand up on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and has a new Comedy Special available on Crave TV. He has also won the coveted Just for Laughs 2013 Homegrown Comic Competition.
Meghan Hanley & Joe Devito: Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.
Joe Devito’s dead-on timing, unexpected twists and sheer flights of lunacy make him a favorite at clubs and colleges across the USA, and at top venues in New York City. After spending a decade as a journalist and advertising writer, Joe gave in to his coworker’s demands to try performing. Since then he has appeared on television more than 150 times including Comedy Central, The Late Late Show, and Last Comic Standing.
Building a Better Boyertown is a non-profit organization that seeks to preserve Boyertown’s artistic, historical, and agricultural heritage by providing the Boyertown Community with physical improvements, unique opportunities, and social interactions for businesses, residents, and visitors alike. Boyertown is a welcoming, vibrant, and engaging community for people from all walks of life. BaBB cherishes and supports its history, arts, businesses, retail, agriculture and offers an unparalleled tourist experience. If you are interested in donating to BaBB or becoming a member please call 610-369-3054 or visit www.buildingabetterboyertown.org.