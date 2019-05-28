The Honey Brook Borough Concerts in the Park series kicks off on June 9.
The first concert of the season will be held on June 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the Borough Park when the Cabin Dogs take the stage.
Based outside of Philadelphia, Cabin Dogs blend original American country roots with 70s grooves… like a campfire jamboree during a cosmic meteor shower. Inventive, rollicking, timeless and magical have described the band's music, including its latest release, Mountain Sun.
Led by twin brothers, Rich and Rob Kwait, who got their start listening to Pink Floyd and the Grateful Dead while playing whiffle ball in front of their house, the Cabin Dogs have become a staple in the Philadelphia area live music scene. They have released five well received records, including two under the Kwait Brothers Band name, and have played stages that include the Newport Folk Festival and the Philadelphia Folk Festival. Their shows combine tight songwriting with groovy rhythms and cosmic interludes to the delight of audiences of all ages. Check out the band's website at www.cabindogs.com.
The next concert in the park, July 5 at 5:30 p.m., features the Knotwork Band, a trio of musicians hailing from south central Pennsylvania.
Celtic knotwork is an art form particular to the ancient peoples of Ireland and Scotland (highly influenced by the Vikings) wherein cords or lines are woven into intricate patterns and highly stylized designs.
Like Celtic knotwork, the band's music is an intricate whole formed by simple individual lines. In the Knotwork Band, the talents of the band members are intertwined to form each piece of music.
The Knotwork Band performs Celtic folk music from Ireland, Scotland, England and Brittany, as well as American and World music with ties to Celtic music, either musically or historically. The wide spectrum of musical styles, ranging from beautiful airs and waltzes to exciting jigs and reels and the variety of instrumentation (silver flute, high and low whistles, wooden flute and piccolo, guitar, mandolin, cittern, bodhrans, bones, hurdy gurdy) and vocals make the Knotwork Band at home performing in all venues imaginable.
The Knotwork Band consists of Wicky Barnes Jr. on guitar, Victoria Viscegelia on flutes and Tommy Kochel on cittern. Check out the band's website at theknotworkband.com.
The third concert of the summer features The Bovine Social Club on Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m.
Bred on the northern banks of the Delaware River, Bovine Social Club is a grassy, twangy, swinging breed of Americana Alt-Country sounds sure to get your dancing cow on. One wicked lineup of seasoned jam musicians backing the lyrics of Samuel Saint Thomas, Bovine Social Club is one of the fastest growing new Americana bands in Metro New York. Bovine Social Club grows uncommon songs of loving, waiting, picnicking, gardening, contemplating and making the days go slow.
Produced by Railroad Earth's Tim Carbone, their sound is happily fertilized by country, bluegrass, folk, rock, old time, Celtic and gospel vocabularies. Bovine Social Club gives thinking people Happy Feet! Infused with nearly 100 years of combined musical skill and wisdom, Samual Saint Thomas, Jeff Barg, Ronald Baumann and Tim Coyle along with an ever changing guest list of pickers, mine their experiences of traveling city streets and gravel roads to churches and pubs and concert halls, performing on some of the country's finest stages with some of the country's finest talent.
The final concert of the summer will feature Serene Green, a traditional bluegrass band scheduled for Sept. 15 at 5 p.m.
Serene Green is the collective musical vision of Pennsylvania musicians Quentin Fisher, Michael Johnson, Shane McGeehan and Steve Leonard. This band's passion for playing together comes from a deep love for traditional bluegrass music. The members of Serene Green share a common goal to influence the legacy of bluegrass music with original songwriting and compositions, while honoring the traditions set forth by the pioneers of bluegrass music.
Since early 2017, Serene Green has toured in over 15 states throughout the Northeast, MidWest and Southeast regions of the country. The quartet released its first all-original studio album, "To Whom It Pertains" in June 2017, and is set to record its second studio album, recorded at Patuxent Music, in 2019. Check out the band's website at serenegreenbluegrass.com.
Concert-goers are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and picnics. The park has a large covered pavilion with picnic tables. The Honey Brook Lions Club will be providing food and beverages for purchase. We will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Honey Brook Food Pantry at each concert.
In the event of inclement weather, the decision to cancel will be made by 1 p.m. the day of the show. A cancellation message will be recorded on the Borough phone line 610-273-2020.
Alcoholic beverages and pets are not permitted in the park.
For additional information call Honey Brook Borough Hall Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 610-273-2020 or email Jeanne Jenzano at jjenzano@hbboro.net.
Honey Brook Borough Park is located at 71 Pequea Ave (Rte 1), Honey Brook PA 19344. The park is located behind the Honey Brook Post Office and Honey Brook Borough Hall.