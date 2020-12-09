The Carnival of Lights holiday show in Gilbertsville has been extended through Jan. 2.
“After the year we've had, we just knew we had to do something to help people celebrate the holidays, something safe, fun and unique,” said Bill George, Promoter and General Manager, in an a release.
With more than 200,000 Christmas lights and figurines, the Carnival of Lights offers the opportunity to actually ride a model train around a 20-foot tall Christmas tree or ride the Ferris wheel with more than 8,000 lights all synchronized to holiday songs. Crafters are also on site selling homemade holiday crafts.
"Walk through the Gingerbread Castle or for the little ones, a ride on the Christmas elephants. A delicious cup of Hot Chocolate and a fresh baked cookie or a Holiday decorated Cup Cake will warm your soul as you view the spectacular lighting display."
Food also includes hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage sandwiches, funnel cakes, fried Oreo's and cotton candy.
The Carnival of Lights is held at Gilbertsville Area Community Ambulance Service at 91 Jackson Road, Gilbertsville. The event benefits the ambulance service which provides Advanced Life Support (ALS) services to Douglass-Montgomery, New Hanover and portions of Upper Pottsgrove townships. In addition, the organization assists neighboring ambulance companies.
“We are proud to host such a beautiful event during such difficult times,” said Chief Garry Schmoltze, Sr. “This comes at a time when the Gilbertsville Area Community Ambulance Service is in great need of funding when the community needs us the most.”
The Carnival of Lights will run on various days through Saturday, Jan. 2. For dates, admission, hours and directions, visit www.carnival-of-lights.com.