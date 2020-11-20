The Carnival of Lights — featuring more than 200,000 holiday lights, amusement rides and socially distant fun — will be held at and benefit the Gilbertsville Area Community Ambulance Service at 91 Jackson Road, Gilbertsville, starting at 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 27.
“We are proud to host such a beautiful event during such difficult times,” Chief Garry Schmoltze Sr. said in a release. “This comes at a time when the Gilbertsville Area Community Ambulance Service is in great need of funding when the community needs us the most.”
With more than 200,000 Christmas lights and figurines, the Carnival of Lights offers attendees the opportunity to ride a train around a 20-foot tall Christmas tree or ride the Ferris Wheel with more than 8,000 lights all synchronized to holiday songs. People can walk through the Gingerbread Castle or for children, ride on Christmas elephants.
"A delicious cup of hot chocolate and a fresh baked cookie or a holiday decorated cup cake will warm your soul as you view our spectacular lighting display. A chance to win a prized stuffed animal or some candy will satisfy your inner child as we celebrate the season together," the release touts.
Also available will be hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage sandwiches, funnel cakes, fried Oreo's and cotton candy.
“After the year we've had, we just knew we had to do something to help people celebrate the holidays. Something safe, fun and unique," said Bill George, Promoter and General Manager. “Although the Carnival of Lights took over two years to plan, it was completely reworked to meet and exceed the CDC guidelines, including but not limited to wearing masks, social distancing and cleaning of the rides between each rider."
"Additionally, everything is deep cleansed each day before opening to ensure everyone's safety. Unlike a regular carnival or amusement park, the rides have been placed along the walk through. As you walk looking at the lights, 12 feet apart between home groups, you come across the rides, all decorated and themed for the holidays, and given the option to ride them. This keeps everyone at a safe distance, and still allows for fun and excitement."
The Gilbertsville Area Community ambulance service provides Advanced Life Support (ALS) services to Douglass-Montgomery, New Hanover and portions of Upper Pottsgrove Townships.
In addition, the organization assists neighboring ambulance company's such as; Goodwill, Trappe Fire Company Ambulance, Plymouth Community Ambulance-Lower Frederick Division, Harleysville Area Community Ambulance, Upper Perkiomen Valley Ambulance, Boyertown Lions Club Ambulance, Bally Community Ambulance and Oley Fire Company Ambulance.
The Carnival of Lights will open the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27, and run on various days through the day before New Year's Eve Dec. 30.
For dates, hours and directions, visit www.carnival-of-lights.com.