A crowd of about 250 came out to see more than 60 cars, motorcycles and trucks Roar to the Grove for the Longswamp Lions Club’s car show at Hunsicker's Grove in Mertztown on June 5.
“A great day for a car show!” said Matt Bates of Mertztown.
The Lions Club organized the car show as a fundraiser to benefit the Longswamp Township Parks and Recreation fund, there was a $15-per-car fee to enter in the show. Spectators could attend free.
Matt Hensinger, Longswamp Lions Club incoming president, thanked everyone who supported their event.
“The Longswamp Lions Club has decided to hold this car show to benefit the Longswamp Township Parks and Recreation in the community,” said Hensinger. “Lions are here to serve others in need, and we have many folks in our township that can use our help. The show also helps to foster a sense of fellowship and gives us an opportunity to meet our neighbors in a safe and friendly way.”
Hensinger said that holding the event at Hunsicker's Grove also allowed the club to showcase the beautiful community park and assist in property improvements there.
Judging was completed by a selected team of participants. Trophies were awarded to the following:
Best of Show: Scott Rapchak, 1974 Plymouth Cuda
Hot Rod: Kurt Gieringer, 1936 Dodge Coupe
Truck: Diane Grim, 1957 Dodge Truck
Muscle Car: Bob Hartline, 1974 Super BEE Dodge
Restored Chevy: Ken Hendrick, 1955 Bel Air
Motorcycle: Chris Joseph, 2008 Harley-Davidson soft tail
Late Model: Cales Bales Jr., 2012 Chevrolet Camaro
Antique Classics: Barbara Reppert, 1949 Ford Club Coupe
Reppert, age 75 of Breinigsville, said she works on her own car and her husband’s car and enjoy taking them to cars shows.