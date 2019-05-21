National Get Outdoors Day at Blue Marsh Lake will be held Saturday, June 15.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers offer a full day of outdoor activities from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Get Outdoors Day at Blue Marsh Lake is at the Dry Brooks Day Use Area, by the Lakeview pavilion and along the Boat Beach with more than 40 clubs and organizations on site to celebrate National Get Outdoors Day.
Throughout the day, there will be interactive displays, presentations, workshops, and hands-on demos promoting a variety of outdoor activities. See the Berks County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit in action with demos through the day. Kids and families can get a New York Life-issued Child ID; learn about the Healthy Kids Running Series each spring and fall.
Take a tour of the Blue Marsh Lake Control Tower and Sensory Trail garden. Take a quick lesson on fly fishing, orienteering, geocaching, and much more. Berks Area Mountain Bike Association will lead a bike ride at 12 p.m. to the State Hill Boat Launch that will include a tour of the control tower.
In addition to learning about recreation opportunities, safety in the outdoors will be promoted by fire crews, along with the help of Smokey Bear, and first responders who will be available to discuss their duties. Blue Marsh Lake park rangers and Bobber the Water Safety Dog will be on hand to promote water safety when swimming or boating. Western Berks Ambulance and search and rescue units will have their equipment on site.
And if you are a dog lover, the Berks County 4-H Dog Training Club will be doing dog obedience demonstrations, and members of the New-Pen-Del Newfoundland Club and their dogs on site as well.
National Get Outdoors Day is an annual event that encourages healthy outdoor recreation, and a great way to learn about the many outdoor opportunities that are available at Blue Marsh and throughout the region. The official welcome will be at 10 a.m. by the Lakeview Pavilion.
There are many opportunities for outdoor recreation in Berks County and beyond. Get Outdoors Day at Blue Marsh Lake on June 15 is the perfect day to learn about the many clubs and organizations who promote healthy outdoor activities year round. Participants can join in the Get Outdoors Day Scavenger Hunt by visiting each of the partner organizations throughout the event to be entered in prize drawings that occur throughout the day and a grand prize drawing at 3:15 p.m. (winner must be present to win).
This event is presented by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Blue Marsh Lake. The Dry Brooks Day Use Area is located at 1364 Palisades Drive, Leesport, in Bern Township. For more information, call 610-376-6337or visit www.nap.usace.army.mil/bluemarsh.