Clay on Main in Oley recently opened the exhibition "Sentimentalia" which focuses on bridging the relationship between creators and their ties to the sentimental. The exhibit runs until March 21.
Curator Ray Lapinski chose five other artists in which to create a cohesive show that delves into the sentimental.
In her statement, Lapinski discusses the uncertainty of living through a global pandemic, how that has made the job of creating seem much more precious, and how some moments are filled with nostalgia for a much simpler time.
Of the six total artists represented in the show, more than half find their way to the theme through the use of assemblages or collage work.
Lapinski, with her two-dimensional figural collages, plays well with Linda Wood's assemblages using found objects, Christine Hoh's figure pieces, and Amanda Condict's work as well. Their imagery, while mostly figurative, plays well with the natural objects found in Lisa Gauker's work. Found objects and their preciousness run strong throughout the work of all, as if every small bit of saved object holds power.
Dolores Kirschner and Constance McBride work within ceramics, finding similarities in the way the medium's tactile nature lends itself to the idea of sentimentality.
The show runs until March 21, with gallery times during regular studio hours. Following COVID-19 restrictions and safety measures for gallery patrons, Clay on Main will be open for gallery viewings of up to four people at a time. All visitors must make an appointment at www.clayonmain.org/2021-exhibitions or by calling the studio at 610-987-0273. For more information visit www.clayonmain.org.
Clay on Main is a non-profit artists’ cooperative, located at 313 Main St. in the historic village of Oley. The studio offers art instruction and gallery space for local artists, as well as live music and more. Clay on Main houses a complete clay studio, a stained and fused glass studio, a live performance venue, and a yoga room, in addition to the co-op and gallery. Clay on Main is open to the public on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays from 12 to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.