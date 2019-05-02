Clay on Main will showcase work by two innovative ceramic artists, Dolores Kirschner and Fadi Acra, in its gallery.
Their shared history as friends and supporters of the arts is evident in their clay sculptures. In addition to using the vessel as a jumping-off point, both artists use distinctive surface treatments that encourage viewers to see relationships between art and the natural world.
“Vessel” opens on May 19, with the public invited to a reception from 4 to 6 p.m.
“Fadi and I have talked about doing this for years,” said Kirschner. “There’s something about working on a show collaboratively that draws out new ideas and helps us get our work to a new level.”
Kirschner, in addition to exhibiting regularly throughout Berks County, is a founder and Executive Director of Clay on Main. She is a graduate of the University of the Arts in her hometown of Philadelphia.
In addition to her work as an exhibiting ceramic sculptor and installation artist, she has remained committed throughout her career to social justice and the power of arts programming to transform lives and communities, both in Philadelphia and in Berks County.
Acra graduated from Tyler School of Art at Temple University with a BFA in ceramics. Some of his artistic endeavors include furniture design and jewelry design, and he is an accomplished photographer.
He explains, “The vessel, to me, is a metaphor for the relationship between elements in nature, people, society and even the universe at large. My work touches on the dramatic, the philosophical as well as the spiritual.”
Clay on Main is a non-profit artists’ cooperative, located at 313 Main St in the historic village of Oley. The studio offers art instruction and gallery space for local artists, as well as live music and more.
Clay on Main houses a complete clay studio, a stained and fused glass studio, a live performance venue, and a yoga room, in addition to the co-op and gallery. Clay on Main is open to the public on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10-2, Wednesdays from 10-5, and Sundays from 1-4.