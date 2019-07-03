Clay on Main, Berks County’s community arts center, invites neighbors of all ages to their Ice Cream Social every year.
This free event gives people a chance to learn about Clay on Main, try some crafts, watch some demonstrations, and of course, eat ice cream! This year’s Social takes place on July 20, from 1-3 p.m.
“The Ice Cream Social is one of my favorite of our regular events,” said Liz Wheeler, Managing Director. “It’s just all about fun, sharing, and we get to give a gift to our community, that supports us all year round.”
Visitors will be able to enjoy the current gallery exhibit, Clay Speaks, hear some live music in Clay on Main’s Half Moon Café performance space, watch potters throwing on the wheel, and dive into some make-and-take arts and crafts projects.
Clay on Main’s summer campers will be finishing up their Art Around the World Camp, and will also have some of their creations on display. This indoor and outdoor event will be held rain or shine.
Clay on Main is a non-profit artists’ cooperative, located at 313 Main Street in the historic village of Oley. The studio offers art instruction and gallery space for local artists, as well as live music and more. Clay on Main houses a complete clay studio, a stained and fused glass studio, a live performance venue, and a yoga room, in addition to the co-op and gallery.
Clay on Main is open to the public on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.