Clay on Main in Oley will host a socially distanced exhibition of Constance McBride's retrospective, "Between Two Worlds" Sept. 6 through Oct. 24, by appointment during select studio hours.
"McBride's attention to detail in her inspiring work is evident on the faces of her 'Lonely Girls' series, ceramic busts of residents of her mother's assisted living facility, as well as in her room encompassing installation 'From the Hearts of Stars,'" writes Clay on Main Director Dolores Kirschner in the exhibit release. "Both series are carefully created in clay and natural materials, exemplifying the thoughtful talent that McBride's work always presents."
Balancing out their three dimensional work is a series of hung pastels entitled "Timescapes."
"Some large, that bear skillful mark making and technical skill with the medium. They depict female forms in all their grandeur, with scars, folds and evidence of a life well lived," writes Kirschner.
A native of Philadelphia, her work addresses the human condition. While residing in the Southwest, observations of the desert made a transformative impact on her practice. Now living and working in Chester County, she is actively involved with art communities in the Delaware Valley. McBride earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Arcadia University, Glenside.
"Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are asking that visitors please sign up for an appointment to tour the galleries," writes Kirschner.
Four visitors will be allowed at a time during 30 minute scheduled appointments to allow for proper social distancing measures. Visitors are also asked to wear a mask while inside the gallery. Groups are encouraged to contact the studio if more than four persons would like to attend. More information can be found at www.clayonmain.org/on-exhibit-now.
Clay on Main is a non-profit artists’ cooperative, located at 313 Main St. in the historic village of Oley. The studio offers art instruction and gallery space for local artists, as well as live music and more. Clay on Main houses a complete clay studio, a stained and fused glass studio, a live performance venue, and a yoga room, in addition to the co-op and gallery. Clay on Main is open to the public on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays from 12 to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.