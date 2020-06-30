Clay on Main announced the next exhibition in its gallery, "Backstitching: Contemporary Needle Arts."
"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a traditional opening will not be held. The public will still have an opportunity starting on Wednesday, July 1 to view this show by appointment," Dolores Kirschner announced in a June 27 release. "Masks are required for anyone entering the building, and appointments can be made by calling the studio or by signing up for a time via our website (www.clayonmain.org)."
"Backstitching: Contemporary Needle Art" is a show comprised of work from six different artists working with textiles, thread, printmaking on fabric, and other mediums which were previously seen as "women's work," explained Kirschner in the release.
"Curator Sandy Britland invited each artist to explore the relationship between the role of women artists and how they viewed the traditional histories of their chosen medium," she said.
"Marni Bowen and M. Camille Eaton Romig, each with their own approach, offer carefully constructed quilted wall pieces, while Jacklyn Downing's interactive apron series asks the viewer to evaluate the language they use to define themselves," Kirschner said. "Amy Forsyth, a woodworker and multimedia artist, presents a sculptor's eye view into the theme, with JoAnn Morrell exploring Japanese fabric assembly techniques and repurposed materials and Britland rounding out the group with a thoughtful take on science using textiles as a way to illustrate theories."
This show runs from July 1 until Aug. 9, with gallery times offered in 30 minute appointments on Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
"Four people will be allowed to view the show at a time, with appropriate social distancing guidelines. Masks must be worn inside the building," said Kirschner.
Parking is available in the church lot.
To sign up for an appointment to view the show, visit www.clayonmain.org to follow the link on the gallery page.