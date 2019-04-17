This summer Monty Python’s fans from all over will be flocking to Birdsboro to see the hysterical production of Monty Python’s "Spamalot." However, even if you are not a Monty Python fan, but you enjoy a good comedy and a night out, this show is for you! The 1st Street Players at Birdsboro Community Theater are excited to have the opportunity to take this Tony-Award winning musical comedy to their stage in August. It is a very big show with a lot of set, props and dancing, and we are looking forward to the challenge!
This show is especially heavy in male leads and as many community theaters know, the struggle of getting male talent into their productions can be a real challenge. Artistic Director Melissa Kaufmann says that unfortunately this is a common issue with many theaters, not just locally, but everywhere.
“We are reaching far and wide to try and bring in men to audition for the numerous roles in this show. Of course that does not mean that we don’t need females, we do! There are a lot of roles and dancing for females, too, and we hope to get a big, fun, and diverse cast for this summer’s production," said Kaufmann. "If you ever thought of possibly being part of a production, and you like to have fun, laugh, and create memories that will last you a lifetime, we encourage you to come and audition!”
The 1st Street Players would like to invite you to audition for their production of Monty Python’s "Spamalot" on April 27 at 2 p.m. in the Birdsboro Community Theater, 301 E. 1st Street, Birdsboro. Possible callbacks if needed will be held on April 28.
All roles are open and no preparation is necessary. All of the music and dance will be taught at the audition, however it is recommended to become familiar with the music from the show. Auditions will include vocals, dance, and readings. The dance audition is for both men and women, and tap experience is a plus. Due to the show’s content, those auditioning should be ages 18 and up. We will see ages 16-18 with written parental consent.
The show will be performed on Aug. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11 at the theater. Rehearsals will be held Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. The production will be under the direction of Melissa Kaufmann and Deanne Leech, with music direction by Nate Patton and choreography by Megan Centeno. For further questions, please contact us at info@1ststreetplayers.org.
Spamalot is a Monty-Python classic, a musical comedy based upon the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail. It is a parody of the Arthurian legend with King Arthur traveling around England recruiting his Knights of the Round Table. They proceed on strange adventures and meet interesting characters in their quest for the Holy Grail. The music and dancing is upbeat and you will be sure to be whistling the tunes as you leave the theater.