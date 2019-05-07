Conestoga Christian School presents the Oscar-winning Broadway musical "Fiddler on the Roof" on May 16, 17 and 18. Back row: Annalise Foxx (Tzeitel), Emily Rader (Golde), Sam Garrett (Tevye), Angelina Cabreja (Fiddler). Front row: Haley Lebermann (Hodel) and Emmalyn Foxx (Chava).