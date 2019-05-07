Students at Conestoga Christian School will perform the Oscar-winning Broadway musical “Fiddler on the Roof” on May 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. and on May 18 at 2 p.m.
With book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, “Fiddler on the Roof” tells the story of Tevye, his wife Golde, and his five daughters as they live in their little Russian village of Anatevka, where their lives are governed by their Jewish traditions. Tevye is determined to find husbands for all five of his daughters through the use of the village matchmaker, but arrangements do not go as planned. He must decide, through his ongoing conversations with God, whether to uphold old traditions or to open his mind to new ways. Meanwhile, tensions with the Russian community among them are mounting, and their traditions are unable to shield them from what lies ahead for their Jewish community.
This beloved classic contains popular songs such as “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Matchmaker” and can be enjoyed by the whole family.
“Fiddler on the Roof,” though a classic show, remains relevant today because of how it “emphasizes the importance of faith and family in the turbulence of a changing world,” said music director and producer Hannah Stone. “At CCS, we encourage our students to dig deeper into the meaning of our traditions as Christians; the things we do should be an outward manifestation of what is in our hearts, not just empty rituals.”
Director Kristin Lunger has incorporated this theme of tradition into her set and costume design for the show.
“Since each of Tevye’s daughters inspires a different ‘sunset’ of a tradition or ‘sunrise’ of new customs, I chose a color palette that reflects the beautiful colors of dusk and dawn.”
The ensemble, however, will be dressed mostly in neutral colors to represent their adherence to tradition.
The cast includes 28 middle school and high school students, and they will be assisted by a student team of stage and tech crew members. The cast will be accompanied by a live pit orchestra. Parent volunteers, school staff members, and outside volunteers have collaborated with students in set design and painting, staging, lighting, sound, costumes, and hair and makeup.
CCS students perform a play each fall and a musical each spring. Previous musical performances include “The Sound of Music,” “Music Man,” “My Fair Lady,” “Godspell,” “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” and “Into the Woods,” among others.
CCS is located on Route 23, west of Morgantown. Each performance will have a 15-minute intermission, during which refreshments will be available for purchase. The doors will open 30 minutes before curtain times.
Reserved seating and general admission tickets can be purchased on the school website at www.conestogachristian.net. Alternatively, ticket order forms can be mailed in, along with the payment, to be held until the night of the show. Ticket order forms are available on the school website. Tickets may also be sold the night of the show, depending on availability. For additional information, call the school at 610-286-0353 or visit the website.