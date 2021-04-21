Author releases debut children’s book 'Bad Day' through Crave Press, Leesport
Author Nicole Wlater released her debut children’s book "Bad Day" through Crave Press of Leesport. The book is illustrated by author Tiffany “Tip” Bartlett of Leesport who published a children’s book with Crave Press last year.
Crazy mix-ups and silly rhymes fill this short story. One little girl, who simply wants to have a good day, has a bad day after she becomes a little confused and does everything backwards.
Nicole Walter was born and raised in Reading, where she now resides. She graduated from Reading High School and went to trade school for baking and cake decorating in 2005. When she's not writing or spending time with her kids, she enjoys quiet time with a cup of coffee.
"Bad Day" is currently available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and IndieBound as well as through Crave Press.
Local author's debut book offers lighthearted approach to spirituality
Willie Katinowsky released his first book, "Spiritual as F*ck," through Crave Press.
"Spiritual as F*ck" is a lighthearted approach to spirituality.
One reader says, “Spiritual as F*ck is a journey of self-discovery written with cunning intellect and delightful sarcasm. As someone who guarded themselves from faith under the guise of being ‘realistic,’ I believe this book will help even the biggest skeptics re-evaluate whether the doubts they cling to are really serving them.”
Katinowsky is from Reading. He is a 2004 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School and a 2008 graduate of Ursinus College. Katinowsky is a board member of the Skyline Community School, and he practices kundalini yoga and meditation.
The book is currently available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and IndieBound as well as available through Crave Press.
