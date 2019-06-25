The Cramer Brothers Band returns to perform on the Kutztown Park Bandshell stage as part of the 2019 Borough of Kutztown Concert Series in the park from 7 to 9 p.m. on July 6.
This will mark their 7th year performing in the Concert Series, since they took the Bandshell stage in July of 2013. Every year since then, they have drawn a tremendous and energetic crowd and have been a crowd favorite and perform to a packed house. The multi-talented musicians play contemporary country, classic country, and bluegrass music providing entertainment for all ages.
The Cramer Brothers Band is well known throughout Pennsylvania and the east coast for their vocal and phenomenal instrumental classic country songs. Randy and Ray Cramer lead the band on stage and have been performing for more than 25 years, with brothers Randy and Ray Cramer playing since they were young. The multi-talented family has formed an excellent combination of musical and vocal talent.
They originate from the Pocono Mountains area, and have become one of the premier acts in country music in Eastern Pennsylvania. They have opened for, and backed up country music sensations such as: Merle Haggard, George Jones, George Strait, Willie Nelson, Ronnie Millsap, Ray Stevens, Mickey Gilley, Ricky Van Shelton, Jerry Lee Lewis, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and Faith Hill, to name a few.
The band consists of Ray Cramer, on acoustic, electric and steel guitar and signing lead vocals; Randy Cramer on fiddle; Bill Matlack on drums and the band’s Business Manager; Allen Roth on bass guitar and string bass; Mike Carr on the electric guitar; and Alan VanWhy on the pedal steel guitar, and Marc Young on keyboards and vocals.
If you love great music, excellent fiddle playing, and a wonderful entertaining country music sound, then this is a must see concert. The concert will be held under our covered bandshell, which has permanent bench seating available. Or you can bring your lawn chairs and sit outside in our shaded Kutztown Park. Come early, as we expect this concert will fill up quickly, as it has been since The Cramer Brothers Band joined our Concert Series lineup.
The park concession stand Mad Dogs in the Park, will be open before and during the concert with food and drink, ranging from a variety of dogs, wraps, salads, various varieties of fries, chicken tenders, and many other items for your enjoyment. So come early and bring your appetite for music and food to Kutztown Park.
The concert is free to the public and is part of the Borough of Kutztown 2019 Concert Series in the Park, and will be held rain or shine in the covered Kutztown Park Bandshell.
