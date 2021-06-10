Cruella de Vil visited Hamburg Strand Theatre for the showing of “Cruella” on June 5.
Movie fans were invited to a 𝕄𝕖𝕖𝕥 & 𝔾𝕣𝕖𝕖𝕥 at The Hamburg Strand Movie House with Hamburg's favorite villain, 𝕮𝖗𝖚𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖆 and a Dalmatian. They returned on June 6, 11 and 12.
"The response was great! We probably had around 20 to 30 people meet with Cruella and her Dalmatian," said Bethany Sholl, Hamburg Strand manager. "This gave people an extra perk to coming and seeing the movie. Cruella was awesome and her dog was adorable. She stood outside the theater at some times and waved to cars and they were honking back!"
The Strand had a soft reopening in the beginning of May showing a few classic films. "Cruella" is the theater's first new release since the pandemic shutdown.
"The response was good but reopening for this movie has been way more exciting. Many more people, many bringing their kids, it’s so fun! We are so glad to be back!" said Sholl. "And to have Cruella come, that was an awesome bonus! Thank you to Ashley from Lazy Dog for putting it all together!"
The event was sponsored by Lazy Dog Vintage Market of Hamburg.
"The idea came to me last minute, but all turned out great in the end! With Cruella being the Hamburg Strand's first official Disney release for the theater since the pandemic, we wanted to do something special for the community!" said Ashley Zimmerman, co-owner of Lazy Dog Vintage. "Lazy Dog Vintage asked for volunteers to play Cruella and a lovable Dalmatian sidekick, and had results within minutes!"
Olivia Betz, a local cosplay artist, played Cruella.
"She was perfect for the roll! Olivia stayed in character, even when not around the public, she truly is a star," said Ashley.
Lazy Dog hopes to sponsor more meet and greets in the future.
"Also, with a special thanks to Clarrisa René, we were able to have Cruella's lovable spotted sidekick, played by Cosmo! He played the role like a champ. Cosmo is a very special pup. He was born deaf, but he didn't let that affect him with all the hugs and kisses that were given from the kids (and big kids, too)!" said Ashley.
An added bonus, Ashley said she learned some Dog Sign Language.
"Lazy Dog Vintage would like to thank everyone for the continued support and look forward to many more events to come," said Justin Zimmerman, co-owner, Lazy Dog.
The Strand is currently showing movies Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are sold at the door. Watch The Hamburg Strand Movie House Facebook and Instagram pages for updates.